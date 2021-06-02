http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Jd9k1ieYDzc/

Anheuser-Busch is teaming up with the White House to offer free beer in order to encourage more American adults to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

President Joe Biden announced the news at the White House on Wednesday.

“To top it off. Anheuser-Busch announced that beer is on them on July the 4th,” he said. “That’s right. Get a shot and have a beer. Free beer for everyone 21 years or older to celebrate independence from the virus.”

Anheuser-Busch announced that if President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70 percent of Americans vaccinated is realized, they will buy up to 200,000 registered adults a beer.

The offer will only begin after reaching the 70 percent goal and will end seven days later.

Participants over 21 years of age will receive a $5.00 digital pre-paid card that can be used to purchase one Anheuser-Busch product.

Biden cited the Budweiser promotion as one more reason for younger adults to get vaccinated, even if they faced a lower chance of dying from the coronavirus.

“It’s true,” he said. “Young people are much less likely to die from COVID, but if you do not get vaccinated, you could get COVID sooner or later.”

