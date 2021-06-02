https://babylonbee.com/news/bars-on-kids-cages-to-be-painted-rainbow-colors-for-pride-month/

SAN DIEGO, CA—So powerful! Biden-appointed Border Czar Kamala Harris is addressing the worsening border crisis this month by painting the metal bars of migrant cages the colors of the Pride Rainbow.

“Gracias Señora Harris!” said one 7-year-old boy named Pablo as ICE agents painted the bars of his holding facility. “Muy bonito!”

The young immigrant child was then placed in solitary confinement for saying “bonito” instead of “bonitx.”

The Biden administration has confirmed a whole month of pride-themed decor and festivities are planned for the suffering migrants being held at the border– including drag shows and intersectional slam poetry sessions around the clock. “Listen folks–” said Biden. “Poor kids care about Pride Month just as much as white kids!”

Media outlets are praising the move as a “tremendous step forward towards deprogramming thousands of devout Catholic immigrants to be more open and inclusive.”

