https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/02/ben-shapiro-uses-4-tweets-to-explain-just-how-bad-the-fauciemails-really-are/

Ben Shapiro weighed in on the trending #FauciEmails we just told you about, explaining how they show how “Fauci consistently took the path of least resistance: downplaying the Wuhan lab leak theory, flip-flopping on masking, militantly fighting Rand Paul over post-covid immunity even though he knew better (Paul was right}”:

The Fauci emails just show that Fauci consistently took the path of least resistance: downplaying the Wuhan lab leak theory, flip-flopping on masking, militantly fighting Rand Paul over post-covid immunity even though he knew better (Paul was right). — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 2, 2021

Shapiro added that “Fauci wasn’t following science as a primary goal” because he is “bureaucratic institutionalist” and the media should’ve known that from the start:

Fauci wasn’t following science as a primary goal. He was a bureaucratic institutionalist, which is precisely what you would expect from a career bureaucrat. Which is why it was insane for the media to saint him as a groundbreaking truthteller just to spite Trump. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 2, 2021

As for having a “bit of grace” for Fauci, “it’s hard to have grace as time goes on and those people continue to promote falsehoods they KNOW are falsehoods”:

Now, I think we ought to have a bit of grace for people who are dealing with novel situations, as Fauci was at the beginning. But it’s hard to have grace as time goes on and those people continue to promote falsehoods they KNOW are falsehoods. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 2, 2021

Ouch:

Fauci was just the John Roberts of public health: a guy trying to protect an institution without regard to the purpose of the institution itself. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 2, 2021

***

Related:

GET THE POPCORN: #FauciEmails trends after journos post a cache of FOIA documents https://t.co/A99Em8q1s1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 2, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

