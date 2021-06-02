https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/02/ben-shapiro-uses-4-tweets-to-explain-just-how-bad-the-fauciemails-really-are/

Ben Shapiro weighed in on the trending #FauciEmails we just told you about, explaining how they show how “Fauci consistently took the path of least resistance: downplaying the Wuhan lab leak theory, flip-flopping on masking, militantly fighting Rand Paul over post-covid immunity even though he knew better (Paul was right}”:

Shapiro added that “Fauci wasn’t following science as a primary goal” because he is “bureaucratic institutionalist” and the media should’ve known that from the start:

As for having a “bit of grace” for Fauci, “it’s hard to have grace as time goes on and those people continue to promote falsehoods they KNOW are falsehoods”:

