It’s already been a big week for President Joe Biden to show off his commander in chief and race relations credentials, but two separate polls show that the public finds his actions weak and ineffective.

In one timed for Memorial Day, voters by a margin of 43%-32% said that Biden was a weaker chief compared to recent presidents.

Worse, it found that most feel Biden is “less aggressive” with foreign leaders in pushing American interests first.

And in another timed for Biden’s trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma, today for ceremonies on the 100th anniversary of the so-called Tulsa massacre, voters 39%-28% said race relations have turned worse since Biden took office.

Both polls, conducted by Rasmussen Reports, were poor grades on timely issues for Biden and likely a surprise to a White House that has made efforts to focus on military and race issues.

Biden, for example, has played up issues important to black people, such as reparations and police reform, but Rasmussen found that former President Barack Obama’s vice president hasn’t had much of an impact.

Black people, for example, generally believe that nothing’s changed since former President Donald Trump left Washington. Some 36% said race relations are “about the same,” slightly more than the 34% who said “better,” and 50% said “life for young black Americans” is the same.

In Tulsa today, Biden is expected to empathize with black people killed in the massacre and offer additional spending programs to aid black businesses.

In the Memorial Day survey, Rasmussen didn’t offer a better picture for the president. And in that one, partisan divisions were clear. For example, 75% of Republicans said Biden was a weaker commander in chief and 78% also said he was less aggressive on the foreign stage.