Biden slammed radical Democrats Kristen Sinema (D-AZ), and Joe Manchin D-WV) without mentioning their names from his Tulsa pulpit today. The pair don’t want to abolish the filibuster but they vote with Democrats on every other issue. For that, Biden is calling them Republicans.

Biden’s upset and falsely claimed that they “vote more with my Republican friends.” That is a complete lie. They always vote with the Democrats. They just don’t want to turn the Senate into another politicized body.

Joe Bama will lie about anything.

Democrats don’t allow any members to think independently on any issue.

Biden indirectly put Sinema and Manchin on blast on national TV, and it was glorious. pic.twitter.com/YE1Lf3xgg2 — My Name is Sha as in Shea Butter. ✨ (@Sha_Elise24) June 1, 2021

