A Reuters account of President Biden’s Tulsa talk, June 1, reported that the “intelligence community” has “concluded” white supremacists constitute “‘the most lethal threat to the homeland.’” BIDEN: “According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today.” pic.twitter.com/Mm0KISuiyy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2021 We are justified in absorbing this assertion and saying: “Where did we hear something like this before?” How about October 2016 when said “intelligence community concluded” that the Russians were behind the hacking of H. Clinton’s emails, or concluded that the Russians are trying to make Donald Trump president? Those were all lies, Big Lies. YouTube screengrab All intelligent people of goodwill should have “concluded” by now that when the media or a totalitarian-minded Democrat says that the intelligence community has concluded something, a Big Lie follows, a Big Lie promoted by the Deep State to turn day into night, red into black, reason into craziness.

The Reuters account further reported that Biden declared that “the deadly attack” Jan. 6, on the Capitol, and state efforts to limit voting, are “echoes of the same problem” — the “lethal threat” to the country from white supremacists, apparently.

