A video posted on social media by a black father and his young daughter dismissing critical race theory and encouraging others to respect one another regardless of their race has garnered more than 1 million views online.

The viral video, first posted by Kory Yeshua on his TikTok channel, has drawn viral interest for its lighthearted yet pointed rebuke of critical race theory, an ideology which re-examines society through a racial lens and presumes that race is a constructed concept used primarily to exploit people of color. Proponents of the ideology largely espouse that America and its foundational institutions are inherently racist.

In the video, Yeshua is seen sitting with his daughter and telling her that she “can be anything in this world” that she wants to be.

“Yeah, and it doesn’t matter if you’re black or white or any color,” his daughter responds with a smile.

“How we treat people is based on who they are and not what color they are,” Yeshua goes on to say, his daughter adding, “and if they’re nice and smart.”

“See, this is how children think right here,” Yeshua says with a smile before noting, “Critical race theory wants to end that, [but] not with my children, it’s not gonna happen.”

“My baby is going to know that no matter what she wants to be in life, all she has to do is work hard and she can become that,” he goes on to say.

His daughter then jumps in, exclaiming: “Work hard! Even if you don’t know anyone, you can make a friend.”

After smiling and laughing at his daughter’s comment, Yeshua adds, “Yeah, you can make friends no matter what color they are. So we need to stop CRT point-blank. Period. Children do not see skin color, man, they love everybody.”

The video was posted on Yeshua’s TikTok account on May 19 and has garnered more than 20,000 views on the platform. Yeshua’s channel, which boasts over 270,000 followers, features hundreds of videos of the commentator promoting conservative values and criticizing leftist movements such as Black Lives Matter.

Then on Tuesday, conservative filmmaker Robby Starbuck posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “One of the best videos opposing Critical Race Theory that you’ll ever see.” The video caught fire shortly after Starbuck’s posting and is now rapidly circulating on the internet.

Critical race theory has become a hot-button political issue in America in recent months as school boards and educational institutions across the country have moved to implement the ideology into curricula.

That movement has prompted dozens of Republican legislatures to advance measures banning critical race theory and other similar teachings from public school classrooms.

