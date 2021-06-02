https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-another-massive-fire-erupts-at-an-iranian-oil-refinery-follows-sinking-of-largest-warship

A large fire erupted late on Wednesday afternoon at an oil refinery near Iran’s capital, Tehran, which followed news from earlier in the day that the nation’s largest warship sank after it caught fire in the Gulf of Oman.

“The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran, said Mansour Darajati, the director-general of the capital’s crisis management team,” The Associated Press reported. “Firefighters believe it struck a pipeline for liquefied petroleum gas at the facility, Darajati told Iranian state television. He did not elaborate.”

🎥 #آتش‌سوزی عظیم در پالایشگاه شهید تندگویان تهران رئیس مرکز فرماندهی و کنترل پلیس پیشگیری تهران: گزارشی مبنی بر آتش‌سوزی در پالایشگاه تهران واقع در شهرری به مرکز فوریت‌های پلیسی ۱۱۰ واصل شد این حادثه تاکنون مصدوم نداشته است pic.twitter.com/NZnTgWFno0 — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) June 2, 2021

🎥 #آتش‌سوزی عظیم در پالایشگاه شهید تندگویان تهران خبرنگار تسنیم کسب اطلاع کرد که مخازن کروی LPG آتش گرفته و تمامی فعالیت‌های پالایشگاه متوقف شده است pic.twitter.com/GZmk8HML3D — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) June 2, 2021

🎥 #آتش‌سوزی عظیم در پالایشگاه شهید تندگویان تهران مدیرکل مدیریت بحران تهران: مردم مسیر منتهی به پالایشگاه را تخلیه کنند‌؛ آتش‌سوزی هنوز مهار نشده است خوشبختانه تاکنون تلفات نداشته‌ایم pic.twitter.com/e1l4gkE1TK — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) June 2, 2021

Thick smoke billowing near an oil refinery in southern Tehran. No word of cause blaze. Some reports suggest at least one person has died. Fire fighting squads have been dispatched to the area. Fire incidents break out as hot season unfolds in #Iran. pic.twitter.com/Mhl60t8AWR — Habib Abdolhossein (@HAbdolhossein) June 2, 2021

The Washington Post reported earlier in the day that a fire erupted on Iran’s largest warship “under unclear circumstances” around 2:25 a.m. and that firefighters battled it for 20 hours before the nearly 680-foot Kharg sank. The ship was used to resupply other ships, conduct training exercises, and had been in use for more than four decades.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

The vessel left for training at sea several days ago. It caught fire for some reason when a “system” failed on board. The Kharg suffered devastating damage despite Iran’s best efforts to send military personnel to fight the fire. It comes a day after an Iranian aircraft crashed and two elite pilots died. … This appears to be a major setback for Iran. Iran has recently tried to increase its naval footprint, acquiring new ships and sending ships to the Red Sea and to Venezuela.

The Daily Wire previously reported that the news came as the Biden administration is in talks with Iran, which is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, to reenter the highly controversial Iran nuclear deal. The news also comes after Israel was repeatedly attacked by Palestinian terrorists last month who launched more than 4,300 rockets at Israel. One of the terrorist organizations in Gaza publicly thanked Iran for supplying it with the weapons that it used to attack Israel.

Following last month’s ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist organizations, numerous explosions and fires erupted at Iranian petrochemical plants.

“One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion and fire at a petrochemical plant in Asaluyeh in southern Iran along the coast of the Persian Gulf … in the third such incident in the past four days,” The Jerusalem Post reported last week. “Earlier this week incidents were reported at petrochemical plants at the Kangan Petro Refining Co. (KPRC) and in Shahin Shahr.”

