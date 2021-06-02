https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-trumps-facebook-account-reportedly-reinstated/

President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts appeared to be reinstated on Wednesday.

The Facebook page states that he is a “political candidate,” but does not currently have any posts since January 6.

Though he has not posted, people have been able to comment and interact with the previous posts.

President Trump’s Facebook & Instagram are LIVE! 👀 pic.twitter.com/YdiCLC5n6s — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 2, 2021

Political pundit Amy Tarkanian reported on the apparent reversal on Twitter.

It appears that President Trump’s Facebook page has been reinstated. Go to Facebook yourself and check it out. You can even leave comments on his old posts. Did something happen quietly today? — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) June 2, 2021

The potential reinstatement coincides with Trump announcing the end of his “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” blog.

Trump aide Jason Miller responded to a tweet speculating that Trump may be gearing up to join a new social media platform by confirming that is the case.

“‘The Desk of Donald J. Trump’ section of President Trump’s website has been removed and will not be returning per @JasonMillerinDC . Perhaps this is a precursor to him joining another social media platform?” Amy Tarkanian tweeted.

Miller responded, “Yes, actually, it is. Stay tuned!”

