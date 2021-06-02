https://www.dailywire.com/news/budweiser-maker-promises-free-beer-if-70-of-u-s-adults-vaccinated-by-july-4

Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Budweiser, is promising free beer to Americans if the country meets the White House’s goal of 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated by July 4.

The company will offer a free brew to adults over 21 and older as soon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announces that 70% of U.S. adults have been at least partially vaccinated. The offer will be open for seven days after the CDC’s announcement.

“As part of Anheuser-Busch’s ‘Let’s Grab A Beer’ initiative aimed at playing an active role in the country’s recovery and making the moments that we come together over a beer even better, the brewer will offer its biggest beer giveaway ever to give eligible adults another reason to get their vaccines by July 4th,” the brewer said.

Those who want their free beer must go to the website MyCooler.com/Beer and submit a picture of themselves at their favorite place to get a beer.

Participants who win will receive a $5 virtual debit card that they can use to buy one product from Anheuser-Busch.

We’re teaming up with the @WhiteHouse in the fight against #COVID. And we’re doing it the best way we know how: bringing everyone together over a 🍺. Our biggest giveaway ever will be unlocked when we reach the vaccination goal by 7/4/21. #LetsGrabABeer https://t.co/lA8L3K2oZR pic.twitter.com/67epocqTqY — Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) June 2, 2021

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much,” Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris said in a statement. “This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal.”

President Biden announced his Independence Day vaccination goal early last month and on Wednesday encouraged younger Americans to get the shot as well.

“This virus, even a mild case can be with you for months,” Biden said. “It will impact your social life. It could have long-term implications for your health that we don’t even know about yet or fully understand yet. It’s true, young people are much less likely to die from Covid, but if you do not get vaccinated, you can get Covid sooner or later.”

In recent months, a slew of companies, celebrities, and local governments have began offering incentives to people who get the vaccine.

The trend appears to have been started in March by Krispy Kreme, which began giving out free donuts to anyone who had received a coronavirus vaccine. Last month, Celebrity Chef José Andrés announced that he would give a $50 gift certificate for any of his Think Food Group restaurants in the Washington, D.C., area to anyone who shows their vaccine papers proving they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

On May 6, Washington, D.C. treated residents to more than coronavirus immunity at some vaccination sites, offering free beer to those who get the jab at at least one pop-up site.

More than 100 residents were vaccinated in one day during a “Shot and a Beer” pop-up vaccination event that DC Health held at the Kennedy Center.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the event, which offered residents 21 and up the opportunity to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who got the shot were offered a free beer from Solace Brewing Company.

