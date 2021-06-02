https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/02/buzzfeed-on-what-the-fauci-emails-reveal-the-pressure-that-fell-on-one-man/

As we told you earlier, CNN decided to go with this spin on the dump of emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci that had been uncovered via a FOIA request from BuzzFeed: above all, they revealed “his role as a rare source of frank honesty within the Trump administration’s Covid-19 task force.”

For its part, BuzzFeed itself went with a similar take, writing about how the emails revealed “the pressure that fell on one man.” Heck, BuzzFeed even mentions how celebrities like Morgan Fairchild reached out to Fauci.

But we learned from the emails that Fauci “had only been able to see his wife for 45 minutes in the previous 10 days” back in February of 2020.

It sure looks like it.

Yeah, that never gets old.

