As we told you earlier, CNN decided to go with this spin on the dump of emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci that had been uncovered via a FOIA request from BuzzFeed: above all, they revealed “his role as a rare source of frank honesty within the Trump administration’s Covid-19 task force.”

For its part, BuzzFeed itself went with a similar take, writing about how the emails revealed “the pressure that fell on one man.” Heck, BuzzFeed even mentions how celebrities like Morgan Fairchild reached out to Fauci.

i love how this is the framing Buzzfeed chose to run with instead of “Emails reveal serious concerns that COVID may have leaked from a lab and was bio engineered” pic.twitter.com/AKYIKhYKOR — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 2, 2021

but hey at least they released the emails — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 2, 2021

Unreal always with the spin — NY_ParkPrepper (@PrepperCatskill) June 2, 2021

This is an exercise in distraction, isn’t it? To distract from the increasing disbelief in the entire pandemic narrative. — RadicalPerceptionist (@blmcguire1) June 2, 2021

Buzzfeed is so bad 😂 — Gulag Inmate 1892 (@ElGreengo92) June 2, 2021

If he wasn’t up to the challenge (and it appears he wasn’t) he should have resigned. He still can — Tylor Hindery (@thindery) June 2, 2021

But we learned from the emails that Fauci “had only been able to see his wife for 45 minutes in the previous 10 days” back in February of 2020.

Wait.. when Trump said he wanted to keep everyone calm, he was “lying to America” but when Fauci does it, he’s a hero? I’m confused. — Dumpster Clips (@DumpsterClips) June 2, 2021

Article headline reveals the pressure that fell on one man and one woman to write a horrible article — deGrom’s better (@DBut_718) June 2, 2021

He is deified. He is their god. How dare he be criticized. — Sean St. George (@Seanstgeorge) June 2, 2021

Its a shame one man was granted such power without so much as a single election. Perhaps bureaucrats would not feel the weight of the world on their shoulders if we refused to treat their statements as if they were inscribed on stone tablets at Mt Sinai. Just a thought. — Throat Wobbler Mangrove (@MBaxter013) June 2, 2021

B+ for the spin. — crazymom (@Jleelittle) June 2, 2021

This is why you don’t see “help wanted” signs for clowns. There’s a WAITING LIST. — CryptoGoblin (@Christi25907511) June 2, 2021

Wow… the mental gymnastics required to keep Faucci’s sainthood are off the charts — EclecticLogos (@EclecticLogos) June 2, 2021

It’s like a headline from @TheBabylonBee except they pretend that they are a legit news site. — Isabella Riley (@isabellarileyus) June 2, 2021

They’re flailing, but at last @RandPaul has one of the first answers to his question about how they will spin this. — Midquery (@midquery) June 2, 2021

The love and worship goes on. — Contrarian In General (@RenaeG12) June 2, 2021

It’s like an advertisement for his book. That he found time to write. Amidst all that pressure. — John Wick’s Failed High School Guidance Counselor (@UnAspirate) June 2, 2021

That’s the problem with not performing journalism in the first place. When new evidence comes to light they must report based on their previous bias. — justsuse (@DaLilSeagull) June 2, 2021

Anthony fauci is a modern day Atlas holding up the weight of the medical world on his muscular shoulders. — Rob (@Foktopus) June 2, 2021

I’m pretty sure they just copy pasta’d the CNN article — Savage (@Nerdknits005) June 2, 2021

It sure looks like it.

That sounds like downplaying. Is that downplaying? Sounds like downplaying. — rusty stonelake (@collectorgrid) June 2, 2021

They released them with a headline to help those reading it confirm the bias they’ve just implanted. — No, your stupid! (@RalfLopios) June 2, 2021

This is what happens when science is bastardized by politics. — Josh (@chieforange7) June 2, 2021

I enjoy the “Fauci shocked by such fame” shtick, personally — SpicyPatchLyds, Rare Source Of Frank Honesty™ (@sourpatchlyds) June 2, 2021

Yeah, that never gets old.

