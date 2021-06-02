https://noqreport.com/2021/06/02/california-health-department-admits-mrna-covid-19-injections-cause-serious-heart-conditions/

Share the truth

I don’t have to harp on the fact that Big Tech, the Mainstream Media and the Globalist elites have been doing everything that they possibly can to get every single American vaccinated with the COVID-19 “vaccine.” They’ve lied, covered up the truth, censored dissenting voices and even deplatformed those of us willing to take a stand and discuss what’s really going on.

Dr Anthony Fauci went on show after show reassuring the public that the COVID-19 injections are perfectly safe, despite the fact that there are over 200,000 adverse reactions and over 4000 deaths in America alone. Those of that cited their data that was on the CDC website were deemed nothing more than conspiracy theorists that are causing harm to people.

As of this weekend, both the CDC and Communist California’s health department confirmed what we’ve all been saying: There are cases of some extremely dangerous side effects among boys as young as 16 years old. The California Health Department put out a Health Advisory stating that adolescent boys are experiencing myocarditis and pericarditis, both of which are serious heard conditions that can lead to heart attack and stroke.

We are talking about 16 year old boys having to worry about whether the shot they received is going to give them a heart attack or stroke. Let that sink in. According to the CDC 97.3% of deaths are among those over the age of 45 years old. The likelihood of someone under the age of thirty dying is almost zero, statistically speaking

Despite the fact that only 2.7% of all deaths are by anyone under the age of forty-five, both the CDC and the California Health Department are pushing for children as young as twelve years old to be given the ‘Rona Shot. You are telling me that a child who has such a low risk of any adverse reaction needs to get a shot that can cause a heart attack or stroke? You’ve got to be kidding me!

What’s fascinating, on top of all of this, is that our government is doing everything that they can possibly do to get every man, woman and child vaccinated as quickly as possible. What’s my problem with that? It’s not FDA approved. This means that the majority of Americans will be vaccinated BEFORE it’s been approved by the FDA, which allows the manufacturers to make trillions of dollars without any liability for the health ramifications.

We need to start using our brains. Stop complying with the tyrannical manipulations and propaganda that is being shoved down our throats. Listen to actual science, not the pseudo-science of the Left, which is nothing more than pushing the Globalist agenda of the Chinese Communist Party, Bill Gates and Dr Fauci.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

