The FOIA’d emails to and from Dr. Anthony Fauci have contained some real narrative-busters as it concerns the response to Covid-19 and what’s been passed off as truth and facts. However, one narrative has been upheld and confirmed thanks to the emails, and that’s the one that says many journalists are water carriers for the Dems and those on their side.

Fauci’s in-box contained some praise and promise from one ABC News reporter:

ABC’s @KyraPhillips to Fauci: “I want you to know how much I have respected you professionally and medically for nearly 20 years” pic.twitter.com/MkgxDwyHPp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

Note she promises her reporting would “never … jeopardize you in any way” https://t.co/EDPWpINHWK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

The “keep me informed and the coverage will be friendly” approach is as “journalism” as it gets these days.

Nothing says holding leaders to account like slobbering all over them like a 13-year old with a crush. https://t.co/naMkN2U0xV — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 2, 2021

Ah, “journalism”!

So we should trust the investigators and fact checkers… Even though they admit they will never jeopardize the people they are investigating or fact checking? 🤔 https://t.co/UY2KrGDzq4 — César Browne 🕊️🌵 (@warisbadmkay) June 2, 2021

This is how today’s journos suck up to sources on their team. https://t.co/injMUpMADb — Steve Campbell (@ReformedWriter) June 2, 2021

Groveling for exclusive information. Also a bit of a veiled threat that her kind reporting could change if he does not ‘keep her informed’. — Alvin Quinn 👮‍♂️👀 (@bquicker) June 2, 2021

“I also would like the public to know that I show no favoritism to any politician or government official.”https://t.co/KsltjLUsEi — David Henry (@imau2fan) June 2, 2021

Amazing.

In other words: give me the inside scoop so that I can protect myself and to hell with the public and their need to know. Oh, did I forget to fawn alone over you enough? https://t.co/DkzRllWbz4 — COMMON SENSE💯%Trump! (@dachapman4) June 2, 2021

Was it not already obvious that the media shills for this man? https://t.co/mtXz2oRZZ2 — EL MONKO V2 (@EL_MONKO_V2) June 2, 2021

So, @KyraPhillips is not an objective journalist. Does this e-mail violate any kind of journalistic ethics/standards? This is ridiculous. https://t.co/wK6VdCm18J — SSgt Snuffy (@SsgtSnuffy) June 2, 2021

Are there any journalistic standards these days?

