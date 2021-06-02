https://www.dailywire.com/news/civil-rights-activist-on-bidens-race-remarks-one-of-the-worst-race-hoaxes-since-jussie-smollett

Horace Cooper, co-founder of Project 21 and former constitutional law professor at George Mason University, slammed President Joe Biden for Biden’s recent remarks about racial issues.

Cooper appeared on Fox News during an interview with host Tucker Carlson where they discussed remarks that Biden made this week while in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“You know, this is really, really sad what the President is doing,” Cooper said. “This is perhaps one of the worst race hoaxes since the Jussie Smollett charge. When the President of the United States stands up and lies to the American people about the American people. He says that we are so racist, and that in particular, if you look around in your community, you need to keep your eye out for one particular type of individual, white men, white nationalist, white racists.”

“There is no evidence of any of this,” Cooper claimed. “There is no evidence that this problem exists in the workplace. There’s no evidence that this problem is happening at our jails. There’s no evidence in any place. And in fact, I ask right now for the president United States to declassify whatever intelligence that he is purporting to rely upon in making this claim. It is a flat falsehood.”

“We’re having a circumstance where we’re told that what we see, we must deny, and then only listen to the lie. Record numbers of black Americans participated in the elections in 2020, also, in 2018,” Cooper later added. “Record numbers of black Americans gained job opportunities, record lows in terms of the number of people complaining about hate crime, or actually filing charges. You know, what the spike in hate crimes are? Anti-Semitism, and now, anti-Asian, and disproportionately the 6% of the population is identified as the blame: black men. Where is the white male, white nationalist, white racist threat?”

