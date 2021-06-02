https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/02/cnn-features-scholars-fast-moving-new-book-that-claims-the-second-amendment-isnt-about-guns-but-anti-blackness/

While we all wait to see if Dr. Anthony Fauci’s book is going to come back online, CNN is recommending another book that’s out now. To be fair, they’re not “recommending” it, they’re just reporting on it being out there. But why this book? Because its author says that the Second Amendment was drafted to keep African Americans “powerless and vulnerable.” We usually count on NPR to tell us what to read, but let’s see what CNN has to say in its really long interview with the author, along with a rebuttal by constitutional scholar … who are we kidding, there’s no rebuttal of anything she says.

In a new book, scholar Carol Anderson argues that the Founding Fathers drafted the Second Amendment partly to keep African Americans powerless and vulnerable. https://t.co/6ADq9Dmt8z — CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2021

John Blake reports:

Anderson cites legislative debates from the Founding Fathers and a range of historical records to make some bold points. She says some early lawmakers who supported the Second Amendment were more worried about armed Blacks than British redcoats. She says that even after the Civil War ended, many Southern states banned Black citizens from owning weapons. And that famous line about a “well-regulated militia?” Well, that was inserted primarily to deal with potential slave revolts — not to repel a foreign army, she says.

“Anderson’s book is a fast-moving narrative with plenty of startling statements” (along with those “bold points”) says the objective reporter, whose understanding of the Second Amendment can be assumed from this question:

What would you say to people who argue the reason the Second Amendment was so important in the 18th and 19th centuries was not so much race but security? If you were a farmer isolated on the frontier, you needed guns to hunt, to protect crops from predators and defend your family.

IT’S NOT ABOUT HUNTING.

“Scholar”

No agendas here. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) June 1, 2021

CNN … approaching peak STUPID — SNARK-enfreude (@Fritzz2009) June 1, 2021

What a complete moron. It had to do with the Founding Fathers wanting freedom from England. I hope the book is a flop — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 1, 2021

What a load of crap. Educate yourselves. — Me (@Keefer1958) June 1, 2021

Scholar 😅🤣😆😂😆🤣 — Miami Conservative (@MiamiConserv) June 1, 2021

This is fiction. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) June 1, 2021

The Constitution allows for freedom of speech too. Unfortunately, that includes ridiculous, made up crap. — Ed Porfilio (@edporf) June 1, 2021

Well it’s a new angle at least. Points for originality but still no — DegeneriC (@TheGutBrain) June 2, 2021

Beware of people whose only products are ideas — FURU’R’F’ (@1withdirt) June 1, 2021

In her new book, Carol Anderson totally ignores the fact that free black men could, and often did, own firearms. — Telos (@Free_Lil_Publix) June 1, 2021

FACT CHECK: FALSE — hodloevsky (@hodloevsky) June 1, 2021

She’s confusing gun rights with gun control. https://t.co/KrzPnRribl — Tyler Bauer (@T_Bauer97) June 2, 2021

This is false, but does easily slide into the narrative. — MichaelStorm (@BStorm80) June 2, 2021

Some BS to sell a book I see — The AP Experience (@wweap90) June 1, 2021

It’s a good argument if your purpose is to sell books. — PamF (@PamFlor45212652) June 2, 2021

Ah, pseudohistory, up and coming genre — /OLA (@moep_eins) June 2, 2021

The race hustle grift is strong in this one. If the facts don’t match your ideas, make up new facts. — Vladimir Harkonnen (@VladimirHarkon7) June 1, 2021

My bullshit alarm just tipped the scale — g (@Wakcedout) June 1, 2021

Standard @CNN protocol: If nothing to write about, fabricate a racism story that will serve to divide and inflame the masses. Truth matters not. — Jaguarundis Chupacabra (@BrutalHonestTr1) June 1, 2021

LOL. Publishers do make lots of money selling fiction. Look at the 1619 Project. — Camacho2024 (@jcschmieder) June 2, 2021

CRT is the hammer. Line up the targets. People are seeing it. It’s such a false, low level ideology. — Levi Henegar (@levihenegar) June 1, 2021

Ah yes, the double secret racist clause that no one can see. “Scholar” LOL! — UndeadDan (@UndeadDan) June 1, 2021

People just making up shit out of whole cloth at this point. — A Reflective Lord (@MstrMirror) June 1, 2021

Just to show how objective he is, Blake wraps up by asking:

You’ve written about White rage and the recent campaign to suppress voting among Black people. And you’ve written powerfully about how racism is so adaptable and durable. How do you still have hope for this country?

So the scholar of white rage has also written about the recent campaign to suppress the black vote. We’re surprised he added “recent” as a qualifier. They’ll probably stealth-edit that out later.

Related:

The Hill reports that gun ownership among black Americans is soaring (next to a ‘scary black militia shot’) https://t.co/rpJATc1W9Z — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 6, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

