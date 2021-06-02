https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/02/cnns-daniel-dale-tackles-joe-bidens-lie-about-joe-manchin-and-kyrsten-sinema-manages-to-annoy-conservatives-and-biden-defenders-alike/

Today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attempted to clarify Joe Biden’s false remarks about Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema “[voting] more with my Republican friends.

White House’s @PressSec on Biden falsely claiming @Sen_JoeManchin & @SenatorSinema usually vote with Republicans: He was just commenting on the “TV punditry” pic.twitter.com/NTdRxyXzQ6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

So that’s what they’re going with, then.

Jen Psaki covering up for Biden’s lie. Biden lied and I doubt liberal media fact checked him. https://t.co/W0bxh7Bpsh — 🇺🇸 Akon Fenty 🇺🇸 (@AkonFenty) June 2, 2021

Funny you should say that. As it happens, CNN’s star fact-checker Daniel Dale is aware that Joe Biden lied, but he doesn’t seem to be taking any issue with it:

If Biden meant they “vote more with my Republican friends” *than they do with Democrats,* he was wrong. If he meant they “vote more with my Republican friends” *than other Democrats do,* he was right. (One Trump-era measure here: https://t.co/R0FAIxNCgS) He didn’t specify. https://t.co/AM1EPYc20j — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 1, 2021

Biden didn’t specify, you guys.

When I see ambiguity in Biden remarks, rather than proclaiming ‘em false, I get people yelling at me for supposed softness. But I spent SO much time in the Trump era asking experts if there was any possible alternative way to read remarks people were calling wrong. It’s the job. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 1, 2021

Daniel’s just doing his job. He’s a fact-checker, after all, and his job is very important.

Some hard-hitting fact-checking here. pic.twitter.com/jS6JoEGfY1 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 2, 2021

Oooohhh, so instead of fact checking Biden, Dale is *inferring* what Biden meant to say https://t.co/l9qwfd4oKW — …From Ground Level (@fromgroundlevel) June 2, 2021

“When I see ambiguity in Biden’s remarks…” – what a clown. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 2, 2021

Biden gets the benefit of the doubt because Daniel works for the Democratic Party. https://t.co/izJUxCatQO — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 2, 2021

Well, as obnoxious as Dale’s lame excuse for “fact-checking” is, it at least brings us some joy to see that some Biden defenders are also irritated with Dale, albeit for slightly different reasons:

The point is well made by Biden. You’re taking it a bit too literal. — Dave, A Southern Lib (@NinerMBA_00) June 2, 2021

We knew what he meant and you did too. You just wanted to nit pick — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Wem62036000) June 1, 2021

is this really worth splitting hairs over, when it’s clear that what he was trying to convey, more than specifics of voting records, was that Manchin and Sinema are the reason voting rights isn’t passing (which is completely true)? https://t.co/Cm32ywLtqA — Scott Madin (@ScottMadin) June 1, 2021

We all know what the hell he meant. This wasn’t a fact checking moment. He was making a point. That you clearly missed. — Lawless Souls (@LawlessSouls) June 2, 2021

Good God dude. He wasn’t doing a statistical analysis – he was making a political jab. 🙄 — Kellan (@LAinsidernow) June 1, 2021

Exactly. Laughable to even pick fault out of that all to come out impartial. Lost lots of credibility, dale. Give it up. — midas touch (@_midasTouch_) June 1, 2021

nothing better to criticize? must be bored huh? Maybe you should mention how the GOP is pulling a slow-motion coup? — Saint Brian The Godless (@AWorldOutOfMind) June 2, 2021

Tough break, Dan.

