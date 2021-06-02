https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/02/cnns-daniel-dale-tackles-joe-bidens-lie-about-joe-manchin-and-kyrsten-sinema-manages-to-annoy-conservatives-and-biden-defenders-alike/

Today, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attempted to clarify Joe Biden’s false remarks about Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema “[voting] more with my Republican friends.

So that’s what they’re going with, then.

Funny you should say that. As it happens, CNN’s star fact-checker Daniel Dale is aware that Joe Biden lied, but he doesn’t seem to be taking any issue with it:

Biden didn’t specify, you guys.

Daniel’s just doing his job. He’s a fact-checker, after all, and his job is very important.

Well, as obnoxious as Dale’s lame excuse for “fact-checking” is, it at least brings us some joy to see that some Biden defenders are also irritated with Dale, albeit for slightly different reasons:

Tough break, Dan.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...