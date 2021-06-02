https://www.theblaze.com/news/conservative-venture-capitalists-invest-in-rumble-a-video-platform-alternative-to-youtube

Conservative venture capitalists are investing in Rumble, a new video platform designed to be an alternative to YouTube.

The website has recently reached an agreement with venture capitalists Peter Thiel and J.D. Vance to invest in the service and grow its reach and expand into live-streaming.

Many on the right have complained that YouTube used selective enforcement of its rules to punish creators who aren’t in line with the liberal agenda. Among those are LifeSiteNews, which was banned from YouTube in February and lost access to more than 300,000 followers. The pro-life news website encouraged supporters to follow them to Rumble instead.

In another incident from April, YouTube removed an interview with former President Donald Trump where he spoke about the possibility of his presidential run in 2024. YouTube took down the video because of a rule imposed against Trump after the violent rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That interview was later accessible via Rumble.

Tech entrepreneur Chris Pavlovski said he founded Rumble in 2013 because he disliked YouTube’s monetization policies and he wanted to give smaller creators a better chance to gain revenue from their content.

One of the biggest boosters funneling conservatives to Rumble is Donald Trump Jr., who posts daily videos at the site that have many speculating that he might have a marketing deal with the service.

“Free-speech is fundamentally American, yet because of Big Tech we are losing it rapidly. Algorithms designed to crush the voice conservatives sounds more like China than America,” tweeted Trump Jr. with a link to his account on Rumble.

Rumble is garnering about 31 million average views per month, a great success for the site, but a fraction of the one billion views daily on YouTube.

