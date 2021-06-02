https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/02/cowardly-brands-embrace-pride-month-just-not-in-every-country/

It’s Pride month, which means major brands are out in force letting you know where they stand on LGBTQ+ rights. Like BMW, for example:

But here’s the official BMW account for Saudi Arabia:

What cowards. Mercedes Benz did the same thing:

It’s just so much fun lol pic.twitter.com/ZDnPlA3R5G — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 1, 2021

As did the NFL:

🎶It’s the most, wonderful tiiiiiiiiiiime, of the yeeeeeaaar🎶 pic.twitter.com/8V9bGcfarf — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 1, 2021

Microsoft’s Xbox, too:

From game developer Bethesda:

Add McKinsey & Company to the list:

Shot. Chaser. 4.0. These consulting companies…a little more subtle but I guess change doesn’t matter in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/veDVnHvTyK — ‘97 Enron Summer Intern💸 (@EnronIntern) June 2, 2021

Bain & Company, too:

They should call it “Profits over Pride” month:

Everything you need to know about corporations during pride month pic.twitter.com/qzlzBEPuiK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2021

