BIDEN BACKS CUOMO? President Refuses to Condemn NY Gov, Says Dems Should Wait for Investigation

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.15.21

President Biden refused to call for the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo Sunday; saying his critics should wait for the findings of an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Do you think Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign?” asked one reporter.

“I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us,” stated the President.

Watch Biden’s comments above.