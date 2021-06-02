http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_chUIRvAr-w/

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that Texas, Arizona and Georgia’s Republican-led state legislatures advancing election laws are making “un-American” moves.

Gottheimer said, “On January 6, I was in the gallery with a gas mask on. I’ll tell you if we don’t get to the bottom of that, whether we have to do that alone in the House because Republicans refuse to cooperate, we’ve got to get to the bottom of it and prevent any other attack on our country and democracy.”

He continued, “On the voting rights piece, it’s completely undemocratic in some of these states, what Texas is doing, Arizona, Georgia, the moves they’ve made to take away people’s rights and make it harder for people to vote is to me totally an un-American move. I think this is where things like the John Lewis Voting Rights Act work has to go forward. We have to find a path for that, to actually say, which we used to say, if a state wants to try to change voting laws and undermine the vote, then the federal government should get involved. This is back to the basics of voting protection and democracy in our country. So, believe me, we’ve got to keep working that and make sure we can get something done there.”

