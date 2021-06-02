https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/02/dem-senator-considers-support-for-nuking-the-filibuster-because-republicans-keep-subverting-the-system/

Many Democrats have expressed their support for Chuck Schumer to scrap the filibuster in the Senate, and Sen. Angus King might be convinced to be one of them. Here’s the reason:

Some defenders of Senate’s rules are reconsidering their past refusal to nuke the filibuster if Dems’ voting bill is blocked. “I’m very reluctant to modify the filibuster. But I don’t feel I can stand by and see our system subverted,” Angus King told me. https://t.co/nJdccd7Loo — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 2, 2021

Subverting the system to prevent Republicans from subverting the system? Sounds about right.

Dem logic: You have to subvert the system to keep the system from being subverted.https://t.co/LyiOSaQMBp — John Taznar (@Taznari) June 2, 2021

But…. nuking the filibuster would actually be subverting the system. https://t.co/GVnaVXWs4B — RBe (@RBPundit) June 2, 2021

And of course there’s the expected dose of irony and hypocrisy:

This guy voted to filibuster police reform and pandemic relief for his own state 7 times last year. Now he wants to blow up the filibuster if the Senate doesn’t pass a bill to divert taxpayer dollars to his campaign? Quite a look @SenAngusKing https://t.co/KTiIsfryUQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 2, 2021

Quite a look indeed.

