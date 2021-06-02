https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/02/dem-senator-considers-support-for-nuking-the-filibuster-because-republicans-keep-subverting-the-system/

Many Democrats have expressed their support for Chuck Schumer to scrap the filibuster in the Senate, and Sen. Angus King might be convinced to be one of them. Here’s the reason:

Subverting the system to prevent Republicans from subverting the system? Sounds about right.

And of course there’s the expected dose of irony and hypocrisy:

Quite a look indeed.

