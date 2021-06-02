https://thejeffreylord.com/desantis-on-ncaas-threat-to-boycott-states-protecting-womens-sports/

During a Fox News interview on Tuesday night, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to threats from the NCAA to ban events in Florida if the state passed bills protecting women’s sports by banning biological males from competing in them.

“I think as these bills were going through various legislatures, I remember the NCAA put out a statement saying any state that enacts this, we’re not going to hold events there,” DeSantis said. “And so I called the Speaker of the House in Florida and I said, ‘did you hear what they said?’ And he’s like, ‘yeah,’ I said, we definitely got to get this done.”

“You can’t be cowed by these organizations, or particularly by woke corporations from doing the right thing. And so my view was throughout this whole time, we have to protect our girls, it is discriminatory to force them to compete against biological males,” DeSantis continued. “And so if the price of having a tournament is that I have to deny equal opportunity to hundreds of thousands of young girl and women athletes throughout Florida, I am much more willing to stand with the girls. And to hell with these events.”

FL Gov Ron DeSantis signed a law banning trans female athletes from competing against biological girls in sports. He did this, he tells #TuckerCarlson, despite pressure from corporate interests. pic.twitter.com/6iSOCGvoF6 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 2, 2021

DeSantis signed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act on Tuesday, which bans biological males from competing in women’s sports because they would have an unfair advantage and their ability to compete would effectively eliminate women’s sports.

“It is the intent of the Legislature to maintain opportunities for female athletes to demonstrate their strength, skills, and athletic abilities and to provide them with opportunities to obtain recognition and accolades, college scholarships, and the numerous other long-term benefits that result from participating and competing in athletic endeavors,” the bill states.

“The Legislature finds that maintaining the fairness for women athletic opportunities is an important state interest,” the bill continues. “The Legislature finds that requiring the designation of separate sex-specific athletic teams or sports is necessary to maintain fairness for women’s athletic opportunities.”

