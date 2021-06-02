http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/g3DUkAU_aEc/

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was defiant during an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday, rejecting any potential forthcoming pushback from out-of-state entities threatening punitive action against the Sunshine State for signing into law legislation that would protect women’s sports.

DeSantis told host Tucker Carlson you could not be “cowed” by so-called woke corporations.

“Well, it is interesting, Tucker,” he said. “I think, as these bills were going through various legislatures, I remember the NCAA putting out a statement that said any state that enacts this, we’re not going to hold events there. And so I called the Speaker of the House in Florida and said, ‘Did you hear what they said?’ He said, ‘Well, we definitely got to get this done.’ You can’t be cowed by these organizations but particularly by woke corporations from doing the right thing. So my view was throughout this whole time was we have to protect our girls. It is discriminatory to force them to compete against biological males.”

“The price of having a tournament is I have to deny equal opportunity to hundreds of thousands of young girl and women athletes throughout Florida — I am much more willing to stand with the girls and to hell with these events,” he added.

