CNN’s Brianna Keilar is apparently so desperate for a bit of attention that she ate dead cicadas on live television.

The dead insects were prepared for her by sushi Chef Bun Lai, who serves the bugs at his restaurant Miya.

The cicadas’ only known natural predator is journalists https://t.co/QTYMW3ObUS — Alec Dent (@Alec_Dent) June 1, 2021

“Hey, that’s actually quite delicious,” Keilar said of the bugs that have been underground for the last 17 years.

On Wednesday, the FDA issued an advisory regarding the eating of cicadas, warning that people who are allergic to shellfish should avoid them.

“Yep! We have to say it!” the FDA tweeted. “Don’t eat #cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood as these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.”

