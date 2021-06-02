https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/02/despite-reports-facebook-spokesman-says-donald-trump-remains-indefinitely-suspended/

We’re hearing from a lot of people that former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have been reinstated. This comes just as Trump has announced he’s shutting down his blog.

BREAKING: Donald Trump’s Facebook & Instagram accounts have been restored — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2021

BREAKING: 45th President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have been restored. — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) June 2, 2021

President Trump’s Facebook & Instagram are LIVE! 👀 pic.twitter.com/YdiCLC5n6s — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 2, 2021

The rumors are true. Just checked for myself. Trump’s Instagram and Facebook pages are back up and running, with the last posts being from Jan. 5 and 6, respectively. Did Facebook just quietly reinstate him without announcing it? — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 2, 2021

However, some have contacted Facebook, and a spokesperson there says nothing has changed, and Trump remains indefinitely suspended. Here’s Facebook’s Andy Stone:

No. Nothing about the status of President Trump’s presence on our platform has changed. He remains indefinitely suspended. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) June 2, 2021

The far-left Democrat who runs communications for Facebook says on Twitter (in reply to disinformation fiend Aaron Rupar) that Trump is still banned from Facebook and Instagram. https://t.co/cFrdd819O5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 2, 2021

#New: Reports that Donald Trump is back on Facebook and Instagram are untrue, according to a Facebook spokesman:

“Nothing about the status of President Trump’s presence on our platform has changed. He remains indefinitely suspended.” pic.twitter.com/9xMLHIA7a6 — scott budman (@scottbudman) June 2, 2021

Deleted tweets saying the status of Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts changed because apparently that’s not the case. I didn’t realize those pages remained live to commenters even after he was suspended. Facebook says nothing has changed & he’s still indefinitely suspended. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2021

Facebook spokesperson says that President Trump remains banned on Facebook and Instagram https://t.co/7EX870BDKd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 2, 2021

