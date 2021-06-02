https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/02/despite-reports-facebook-spokesman-says-donald-trump-remains-indefinitely-suspended/

We’re hearing from a lot of people that former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have been reinstated. This comes just as Trump has announced he’s shutting down his blog.

However, some have contacted Facebook, and a spokesperson there says nothing has changed, and Trump remains indefinitely suspended. Here’s Facebook’s Andy Stone:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...