In an apparent effort to make Americans suffer again, His Lying Demented Fraudulence, Emperor Joe Biden I, the potted plant installed as president after an election many still say was rife with fraud, is set to cancel oil and gas leases granted in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in the last weeks of the Trump administration, Breitbart reported.

This comes as gas prices nationwide have gone up in the few months of the Biden Regime.

According to Breitbart:

The Post reported that “Interior would halt the leases on the grounds that Trump officials rushed the Jan. 6 auction and did not follow proper procedures.” But environmental groups have also lobbied to reverse Trump’s decision on ANWR. ANWR was set aside by Congress in 1980 — though biologists in Alaska have joked that Congress confused ANWR and the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska (NPR-A) to the west, which has more wildlife and less oil and gas potential. The fossil fuel industry has lobbied for ANWR to be opened, arguing that new technologies such as directional drilling and ice roads minimize the environmental impact and risk to wildlife. The local Iñupiat Alaska Native communities and the state government also support oil and gas activity in ANWR. But environmental groups oppose it, noting that the migratory Porcupine Caribou herd uses the coastal plain to calve. The Gwich’in Alaska Natives, who live further south but also hunt the caribou, and who would not benefit directly from oil and gas development, want ANWR to be closed.

This will no doubt affect gas prices at the pump which, CNN said in late May, are the highest they have been in seven years.

There are a number of reasons for the surge in prices, as the Hill and others noted, but let’s be clear — Joe Biden’s policies are at the root of much of it.

According to a March report at The Hill:

Americans should blame Biden, but not for the reason you might think. Biden’s attack on U.S. energy producers, starting with his freeze on federal oil and gas leases, will assuredly take a toll on output down the road and cause prices at the pump to rise. But today, Biden has pushed those prices, which were already rising because of severe weather, even higher by gratuitously alienating Saudi Arabia. The Gulf kingdom just surprised energy markets by announcing it would not raise oil output, despite developing supply constraints and rising prices. Oil prices jumped on the news, popping 4 percent to pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year; the surge rattled markets already nervous about rising inflation. Trending: Connecticut State Senator Surrenders To US Marshals On Election Fraud Charges (Video) The Saudis are reminding Biden that they can be a valuable ally or a formidable foe. In his fever to undo every vestige of the Trump presidency, Biden has undermined the extraordinary progress made by the previous administration towards peace in the Middle East, including by “recalibrating” our relationship with Saudi Arabia. The signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco marked an undisputed breakthrough in opening relations among bitter enemies and also in ring-fencing a belligerent Iran.

And let’s be clear — closing the ANWR leases is all about sticking it to Trump.

Remember that the next time you fill your tank…

