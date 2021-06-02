https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/556563-donald-trump-jr-joins-cameo

Donald Trump Jr.Don TrumpBook claims Trump family members were ‘inappropriately’ close with Secret Service agents Trump Jr. shares edited video showing father knocking Biden down with golf ball Trump: ‘I can’t imagine’ any Republican would beat me in 2024 primary if I run MORE made his debut on Cameo this week, where he will be selling personalized video messages to fans, starting at just over $500.

Trump’s account is set up to deliver video messages for $525 if fans want to receive them in two to seven days. For quicker messages, fans can opt to get a video delivered in less than 24 hours, which will cost them $787, according to the Independent.

Fans of former President Trump Donald TrumpRNC warns it will advise presidential candidates against future debates if panel doesn’t make changes Washington Post issues correction on 2020 report on Tom Cotton, lab-leak theory National Enquirer publisher fined for breaking law with McDougal payment: WSJ MORE‘s oldest son can also message him directly for $19.99.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t worry about it if your wife’s mad at you for saying that election night 2016 was the happiest night of your life… there’s millions of people just like you, you can tell her I said that,” Trump said in a video to an Australian supporter. “Thanks for helping us out and support us in going after the liberals and the crazies on CNN.”

Trump says in his account bio that a portion of the proceeds he receives will go to charity.

“Father, Patriot, Outdoorsman, Businessman, Political Commentator and #1 NYT Bestselling author. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Shadow Warriors Project,” his bio reads.

Trump’s latest venture comes after he recently complained about the “millions” he has sustained in legal bills due to the multiple ongoing criminal probes into the Trump Organization.

In a recent appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Trump slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James for her investigation, which recently announced it is working in coordination with a separate probe from the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

“I think it’s political persecution, and I know that because she literally campaigned on it. She was going to investigate the crimes. The problem is it wasn’t as though she was a part of this office. She had no idea but, in New York, it’s OK to try to persecute your political enemies, to try to target them, to try to hurt them and they’ve been doing that for over five years,” Trump said on Fox News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

