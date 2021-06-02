https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/02/__trashed-3902/

This batch of emails obtained via FOIA from Dr. Anthony Fauci keeps producing new nuggets of information. We all knew that Fauci was against masks before he was for them, but in February, in an email to a woman asking for advice on traveling, Fauci advises that “the typical mask you buy in a drug store is not really effective in keeping out the virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.”

He does, however, say a mask might “provide some slight benefit” in the event someone coughs or sneezes on you. It wasn’t until 15 months later that Fauci said you could take off your mask, providing you were outside and had been vaccinated.

Fauci told his correspondent that money was better spent on countermeasures “such as diagnostics and vaccines.”

Devotees of St. Fauci are saying he didn’t know then what we know now. But what changed? Did the holes in masks get smaller or did the virus get bigger?

If we remember correctly, we were supposed to be saving masks for medical professionals and not hoarding them.

