This batch of emails obtained via FOIA from Dr. Anthony Fauci keeps producing new nuggets of information. We all knew that Fauci was against masks before he was for them, but in February, in an email to a woman asking for advice on traveling, Fauci advises that “the typical mask you buy in a drug store is not really effective in keeping out the virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.”

He does, however, say a mask might “provide some slight benefit” in the event someone coughs or sneezes on you. It wasn’t until 15 months later that Fauci said you could take off your mask, providing you were outside and had been vaccinated.

#Fauci says masks aren’t needed unless you’re sick and notes the #SARS_CoV_2 is so small it passes easily between #mask fibers #Fauciemails pic.twitter.com/8mdPVPho2L — Philip Holloway 😊 (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 2, 2021

Fauci told his correspondent that money was better spent on countermeasures “such as diagnostics and vaccines.”

It’s not new that #Fauci flip-flopped on #masks -the striking part is where he admits #SARSCoV2 is so small that it passes thru mask material. This has been the key point made by PPP experts all along. Notably in these #FauciEmails he also knew early on about aerosol transmission — Philip Holloway 😊 (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 2, 2021

Devotees of St. Fauci are saying he didn’t know then what we know now. But what changed? Did the holes in masks get smaller or did the virus get bigger?

How many people were called murderers and more for questioning mask wearing or efficacy? Screw this theater. https://t.co/EGMOjFOGx0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 2, 2021

Imagine if we had a media that asked him what changed his opinion. Which study did it? Where is the data? Imagine how different the last year would have gone if Fauci actually had to answer real questions. https://t.co/r6g1mxiGDP — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 2, 2021

Did Fauci change his mind that the virus is too small to be contained with masks? When/How? If you’re media who has had access to him for a year & didn’t ask him this, why not? And why should anyone trust your reporting going forward when you didn’t do your job when it mattered? — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 2, 2021

also Media: Dr. Fauci, what is your favourite ice cream and why? — CaseClosed (@wds08) June 2, 2021

Wow! But hey, don’t you dare question Saint Tony. Disgusting. He did say something similar in the very first weeks of this disaster. But then, theater of the absurd commenced. — Emina Melonic ☕ (@EminaMelonic) June 2, 2021

be careful, Fauci has a cult like status. insulting lord fauci may bring an irrational, illogical angry response. no more questions. — J Mas (@LordOfLysol) June 2, 2021

He’s the 2nd most protected old man on the planet. — yankees2021 (@yankees20211) June 2, 2021

The cognitive dissonance about to take place in the media to cover their asses is going to be interesting…. pic.twitter.com/iaXEsLyV1t — M.R. Lee (@everydaygal8) June 2, 2021

All these assholes flaming us when we’ve been saying, no screaming this from the beginning. No mercy. — 🇺🇸Johnny 🇺🇸 (@silberj) June 2, 2021

What changed? Someone higher saw through his excuses and realized Fauci was more interested in undermining what advice he originally gave for SOME reason.🤔 — Gotta Divide It All Right In Two!✌💋 (@BucMon21) June 2, 2021

All you need to remember is “orange man bad” and “mean tweets” — hump de bump (@hump_de) June 2, 2021

He is a career politician with an MD designation. Not elected, appointed. Has been around as long as Biden. Any wonder why this is not going well? He needs to be sent packing — eagle (@joe_eagle75) June 2, 2021

There were no studies and the virus didn’t suddenly change size to be able to filtered by masks. Wearing masks was and always has been theater for the masses. — President Dr Max Gibson 💎 (@Max_Gibson3) June 2, 2021

If we remember correctly, we were supposed to be saving masks for medical professionals and not hoarding them.

