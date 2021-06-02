https://magainstitute.com/maga-institute-podcast-ep35-dr-bryan-ardis-on-how-to-protect-against-the-covid-spike-protein-27may21/

Dr Bryan Ardis, CEO of Ardis Labs, returns to the MAGA Institute Podcast with the good news about how with natural vitamin and mineral supplements we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from both SARS-CoV-2 itself and any spike proteins that may be transmitted by people who have participated in the COVID-19 gene therapy experimental trials by getting injected. Dr. Ardis also shares with us how we must use kindness, love, and understanding to rescue people from the COVID-19 cult.

You can also get a copy of his 20-page COVID-19 report by emailing him directly: doc@ardislabs.com.

Go to flccc.net and americasfrontlinedoctors.org for information and telemedicine resources, so you can protect yourself and your loved ones from potentially lethal outcomes of being around people who have been injected.