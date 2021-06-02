http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CxuLDBi1W3k/

Emails show Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended canceling religious “services” March 5, 2020, but approved campaign rallies and cruise ships for the healthy four days later.

“You should counsel the rabbi to cancel the services this [redacted]. Are the local/city/state health departments [redacted] doing any contract tracing?” Fauci responded to Joshua Gordon, the Director of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), who asked if services should be canceled.

Fauci Recommended Canceling Religious ‘Services’ March 5, Okayed Campaign Rallies, Cruise Ships for Healthy 4 Days After pic.twitter.com/s8oGJjr24W — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) June 2, 2021

“Should I counsel them to cancel service this Friday/Saturday? I’m hoping you can spare a bit of time for this advice, [redacted]… PSS great job today in the hearing,” Gordon asked.

But on March 9, 2020, Breitbart News’ John Nolte reported, “Dr. Anthony Fauci told the country it was perfectly safe for healthy Americans to take a cruise and to hold campaign rallies.”

“If you are a healthy young person, there is no reason if you want to go on a cruise ship, to not go on a cruise ship,” Fauci said, speaking at a White House briefing.

When asked if Trump should continue his campaign rallies, Fauci stated: You know, I can’t comment on campaign rallies. It really depends. We are having as we all said — this is something in motion. This is an evolving thing. So I’m not sure what we’re going to be able to say at the time we’re going to have a campaign rally. If you’re talking about a campaign rally tomorrow, in a place where there is no community spread, I think the judgment to have it might be a good judgment. [But] if you want to talk about large gatherings in a place you have community spread, I think that’s a judgment call, and if someone decides they want to cancel it, I wouldn’t publicly criticize them. On January 18, 2021, Fauci was asked at a virtual town hall, “When can we expect to go back to church, when we’ll be able to sing, we’ll be able to do wind instruments?” “Fauci said the timeline largely depended on how quickly the US could get ‘the overwhelming proportion of our population,’ meaning at least 70% to 85%, vaccinated,” Business Insider reported. But previously, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked Fauci on July 31, 2020, if permitting BLM protesting and riots while disallowing religious services is an error of inconsistency. “Crowding together, particularly when you’re not wearing a mask, contributes to the spread of the virus,” Fauci responded. “Should we limit the protesting?” Jordan continued. “I’m not in a position to determine what the government can do in a forceful way,” Fauci responded. Can’t go to church.

Can’t go to work.

Can’t go to school. Even Dr. Fauci says protesting is dangerous. But Democrats encourage people to riot and protest in the streets. pic.twitter.com/78Dyjkt6D6 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 31, 2020

