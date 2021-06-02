https://babylonbee.com/news/exclusive-the-babylon-bee-has-acquired-more-leaked-dr-fauci-emails/

Exclusive: The Babylon Bee Has Acquired More Leaked Dr. Fauci Emails

By now, you’ve probably seen the Dr. Fauci emails that were leaked to the media.

We are pleased to announce we have obtained additional Fauci emails that are much juicier than the ones the media has shown you so far! These emails will give you an unprecedented look behind the scenes as Dr. Fauci responded to the global pandemic!

Prepare to be SHOCKED.

Ok–that email to Rian Johnson is the last straw.

It would seem that Dr. Fauci isn’t the paragon of scientific integrity we thought he was this whole time! Wow!