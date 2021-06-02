https://www.dailywire.com/news/expert-warned-fauci-in-january-2020-that-coronavirus-potentially-looked-engineered-had-some-unusual-features

A top scientist warned Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in January 2020 that SARS-CoV-2 had “unusual features” and looked like it may have “potentially” been “engineered.”

The email was sent by Kristian G. Andersen, Professor, Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology at the Scripps Research Institute, on January 31, 2020.

The email stated:

Hi Tony, Thanks for sharing. Yes, I saw this earlier today and both Eddie and myself are actually quoted in it. It’s a great article, but the problem is that our phylogenetic analyses aren’t able to answer whether the sequences are unusual at individual residues, except if they are completely off. On a phylogenetic tree the virus looks totally normal and the close clustering with bats suggest that bats serve as the reservoir. The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered. We have a good team lined up to look very critically at this, so we should know much more at the end of the weekend. I should mention that after discussions earlier today, Eddie, Bob, Mike, and myself all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory. But we have to look at this much more closely and there are still further analyses to be done, so those opinions could still change. Best,

Kristian

Newsweek reported that Andersen and his team later published an article suggesting that they did not believe that the coronavirus was engineered, adding that more information could change their views on the matter.

“Although the evidence shows that SARS-CoV-2 is not a purposefully manipulated virus, it is currently impossible to prove or disprove the other theories of its origin described here,” the article read. “However, since we observed all notable SARS-CoV-2 features… in related coronaviruses in nature, we do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible.”

“More scientific data could swing the balance of evidence to favor one hypothesis over another,” the article continued. “Obtaining related viral sequences from animal sources would be the most definitive way of revealing viral origins.”

Scientist Kristian Anderson told Fauci SARS-CoV-2 has “unusual features” that “potentially look engineered”. Not long after this email, the scientists authored a piece insisting the virus was natural and Fauci said the same publicly. This is a massive cover-up. (Buzzfeed FOIA) pic.twitter.com/BD3OUzgDzR — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) June 2, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

