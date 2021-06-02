https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/explosive-pennsylvania-delegation-given-tour-audit-floor-maricopa-county-arizona/

On Wednesday morning, a Pennsylvania delegation received a briefing from the Arizona Senate where they heard details about the historic audit and the measures taken to ensure security, transparency, and accuracy. The delegation toured the Veterans Memorial Coliseum to get more information on the logistics of the audit as well.

Pennsylvania and Arizona Legislators are currently getting a brief from the AZ forensic audit team. — AZ Audit War Room (@AuditWarRoom) June 2, 2021

The PA legislators, consisting of State Senator Doug Mastriano, State Senator Cris Dush, and State Rep. Rob Kauffman are now on the counting floor of the Coliseum to observe the physical counting process.

On Wednesday at around noon, Christina Bobb Tweeted this update:

TRENDING: HAPPENING NOW: Pennsylvania Legislative Delegation Sits Down with Arizona Lawmakers to Discuss Election Integrity And Replicating the Audit

PA delegation arrives on floor of AZ Audit. pic.twitter.com/xljwCZb4jP — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) June 2, 2021

This is exciting news as Pennsylvania lawmakers are getting ready to do an audit in their own state. They are currently checking in on Arizona’s audit to see if they want to replicate it or implement fixes to any issues for their own audit.

Arizona was the first state. It looks like Pennsylvania may be the second. Which state will be the third domino to fall?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

