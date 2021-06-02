https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/02/exposing-herself-aocs-sob-story-about-her-puerto-rican-abuela-only-shines-a-bigger-spotlight-on-her-own-shameless-moral-failings-photos/

Things are still pretty rough in Puerto Rico, and AOC wants to bring it to America’s attention:

It’s Wall Street and Donald Trump’s fault that AOC’s abuela is living in such conditions.

Poor abuela.

That’s love, right there.

If only!

Anyway, just some things to consider, since AOC clearly did not consider it herself:

We mean this sincerely: best of luck to AOC’s abuela. It can’t be easy to live like that knowing that your socialist politician granddaughter is using you to score disingenuous political points.

