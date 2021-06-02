https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-june-2-1-million-arizona-ballots-recounted-pa-senators-to-visit-will-there-be-a-new-audit_3842243.html

Facts Matter (June 2): 1 Million Arizona Ballots Recounted, PA Senators to Visit; Will There Be a New Audit?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a new bill that bans transgender athletes from women’s sports, across both schools and universities.

The mothers of several young black people who were killed in confrontations with police recently came out and heavily criticized the Black Lives Matter organization.

Over in Arizona, not only have auditors finished recounting 1 million ballots but also, it was just announced that several lawmakers from Pennsylvania are going to have a tour of the Maricopa County audit facility.

Stay tuned for our newsletter so you won’t miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow us on Parler, Gab, and Telegram

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman