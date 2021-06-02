https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trumps-facebook-and-instagram-reinstated/

Multiple outlets reporting that Trump is back on Facebook and Instagram, but Zuckerbook VP Andy Stone is denying it, saying ‘nothing has changed, he remains indefinitely suspended.’

Looks like media didn’t realize that Trump’s popular Facebook page was never removed, and so they fell for the rumor. In fact, supporters and detractors have been posting to Trump’s page every day since January 6th, but The Donald himself is not allowed to post anything new.

No. Nothing about the status of President Trump’s presence on our platform has changed. He remains indefinitely suspended. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) June 2, 2021

here’s a story from two months ago about how Trump’s supporters have been interacting on his Facebook page regularly since he’s been suspended. Trump’s Facebook page was never removed. he just can’t post! https://t.co/h5pZKF911z — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) June 2, 2021

JUST IN – Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated. Unclear if he is able to post again. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 2, 2021