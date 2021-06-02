https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trumps-facebook-and-instagram-reinstated/

Posted by Kane on June 2, 2021 6:36 pm

Multiple outlets reporting that Trump is back on Facebook and Instagram, but Zuckerbook VP Andy Stone is denying it, saying ‘nothing has changed, he remains indefinitely suspended.’

Looks like media didn’t realize that Trump’s popular Facebook page was never removed, and so they fell for the rumor. In fact, supporters and detractors have been posting to Trump’s page every day since January 6th, but The Donald himself is not allowed to post anything new.

