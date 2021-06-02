https://www.unz.com/mmalkin/family-sovereignty-under-siege/

Parents, beware. The dominion you have over your own children is under attack like never before. Teenage puppets for Big Pharma are being deployed on the ground and across social media airwaves to convince their peers to inject themselves with experimental drugs to allegedly prevent a disease for which the youth mortality rate is practically zero.

“Do it for the herd” is the new rallying cry of designated “VaxTeen ambassadors” spearheading COVID-19 jab pop-up clinics at schools and churches nationwide targeting 25 million American children ages 12 to 17. VaxTeen is propped up by Google, the biotech lobby, and the Public Goods Project (a mysterious public health nonprofit backed by Silicon Valley, ad agencies and drug companies). As of last week, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than 2 million 12-15-year-olds and 2.5 million 16-17-year-olds had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. That’s about 12% and 31% of adolescents in each respective age group.

Increasing those rates has nothing to do with a cure and everything to do with control and conformity. That is why “skeptical” and “hesitant” moms and dads — in other words, independent-thinking and responsible moms and dads — are viewed as obstacles and enemies to be overcome for the “public good.” The Kaiser Family Foundation crew has raised an alarm over the nearly 25% of all parents in a recent survey who said they would not allow their teens to be vaccinated. “Parental consent,” two NBC News reporters bemoaned, is a problem that children must “contend with across the country” — as if parental authority over children is a problem to combat, not a God-given right to protect.

Last December, I warned in this column about the erosion of informed consent at the dawn of the most coercive era of medical tyranny in human history. The once-sacred principles enshrined in the Nuremberg Code and the Helsinki Declaration — autonomy and self-determination over medical decisions, voluntary exercise of the free power of choice, full disclosure of all relevant information and competency of the individual — have vanished. Since the Washington, D.C., City Council’s adoption of legalizing immunization of children younger than 12 without parental consent, several more jurisdictions have put family sovereignty in their crosshairs.

In Pennsylvania, a proposed state law would allow teens 14 and up to evade parental control and get the COVID-19 shot. The Philadelphia Board of Health declared in a recent order that “individuals 11 years of age and older” can now “consent to (their) own immunization with a COVID-19 vaccine under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), without the approval or consent of a parent or guardian.” In Arizona, a court order can be obtained to allow for vaccination if a parent does not consent. In San Francisco, minors 12 and up have been granted the right to “self-consent” to COVID-19 shots without parental permission.

In addition, North Carolina teenagers can receive vaccinations (not just COVID-19) without parental consent; teenagers 14 and up in Tennessee and Alabama don’t need consent; in Oregon, those 15 and older can evade parental consent laws; in Iowa, health care providers have discretion over children and teens’ demands for vaccines.

The corporate-backed VaxTeen ambassadors are using TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to lure students to their pop-up clinics, where free pretzels, ice cream and live music are in abundance. In Santa Clara County, California, the vax bribery is over-the-top: gift cards to Starbucks or Chipotle and backstage football stadium passes in partnership with the San Francisco 49ers.

The COVID-19 tyrants are using kiddie human shields to crank up the propaganda to drive ever-greater wedges between children and their parents. Unvaxxed kids are being told by know-it-all adolescent shills that “hesitant” parents are responsible for a “dangerous tide of misinformation.” But they won’t be told about Big Pharma’s immunity from vaccine lawsuits or that the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has paid out more than $4.3 billion to the vaccine-injured since 1988 or that the pioneer behind mRNA technology was censored by Twitter last week for daring to discuss the troubling phenomenon of “vaccine shedding.”

The idea that easily influenced teenagers, let alone 11-year-old kids, could provide medical consent voluntarily and in a competent manner in this insane and evil climate is a human rights abomination. They are being bombarded by pro-COVID-19 vaccination Hollywood agitprop, conditioned by ubiquitous pro-COVID-19 vaccination content on social media, held hostage in public schools, deceived by Big Pharma’s omissions and suppression of data, and viciously turned against their parents by a coordinated peer pressure campaign to stigmatize all dissent, no matter how mild.

Make no mistake: This isn’t war on a pandemic. This is war on the nuclear family.

