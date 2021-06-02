https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/02/fauci-emails-end-up-doing-some-debunking-of-their-own-in-this-case-media-reports-that-made-a-claim-about-trump/

The trove of Dr. Fauci emails that have been released after a FOIA request contains some comments that throws even more media reports from last year onto the “fake news” pile.

Fauci fielded some questions about a New York Times story (which was picked up by many other outlets) that said the Trump administration was “muzzling” top health officials. Fauci’s answers just confirm what Trump had been saying about the “fake news” media the whole time:

NPR’s @davidfolkenflik is another who tried getting the scoop on Fauci saying he’s being muzzled: pic.twitter.com/HXwcTFzKRp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

“I have never been inhibited from interacting with the press.”

Here’s another:

Yet another from NPR pic.twitter.com/loc20uEfQG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

“Taken very much out of context” is the MSM’s middle name!

And apparently somebody at the National Institutes of Health agreed with Fauci that the Trump administration wasn’t trying to keep them from talking to the media:

The NIH says the NYT report claiming Fauci had to pre-clear comments w/ the Trump Admin was “not true” pic.twitter.com/WXuGWBF3lS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

Another narrative bites the dust. Maybe media outlets will do more stealth “adjustments” to their stories now that the facts are coming out.

@jack and @TwitterSupport how much of this disinformation was spread on your platform and which accounts will be suspended?@brianstelter will you be reporting on dishonest journalism?That is your beat… — Brad (@Brad_Tufts) June 2, 2021

Exactly how many people were suspended for asking questions that have now been validated?

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

