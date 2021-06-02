https://www.theblaze.com/news/fauci-eviscerated-over-pandemic-book

Critics online are lashing out at Dr. Anthony Fauci following the all-too-predictable news that the infectious disease expert will be cashing in on the coronavirus pandemic by releasing a new “life philosophy” book this year.

The forthcoming book, titled “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward,” was only just made available for pre-order purchase, but is already being hit with scathing criticism.

“Profiting from the pandemic with a book deal is truly a new low,” Republican Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.) tweeted regarding the news.

“How very expected,” conservative commentator Caleb Howe added in a tongue-in-cheek quip about the book’s title.

Washington Times columnist Tim Young commented, “Fauci has a book coming out, because of course the highest paid Federal Government grifter is cashing in even more on the pandemic.”

Fauci, who in January was appointed to serve as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser in addition to his decades-long role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is reportedly the highest-paid employee in the federal government — making $417,000 a year, even more than the president. Nevertheless, the allure of a pandemic-related book deal proved to be too tempting a prospect to pass up.

Of course, he isn’t the first public official to ruminate about his experiences leading pandemic response efforts. Last year, the embattled Democratic governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, released a book highlighting his “true leadership.”

Undoubtedly with that in mind, commentator Noah Blum suggested, “I really need the people in charge of handling this pandemic to stop writing books about how they’re handling this pandemic while they’re still doing it.”

The book’s Amazon listing cues up the project’s offering, saying, “In his own words, world-renowned infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci shares the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy, offering an intimate view of one of the world’s greatest medical minds as well as universal advice to live by.”

It also bills Fauci as “America’s most trusted doctor,” a view presumably shared by many, but rejected wholeheartedly by others who have maligned his flip-flopping and at times authoritarian approach to the managing the health crisis.

“Dr. Fauci is publishing a book and became the highest paid federal government employee while you lost your business and had your kids out of school for a year,” the Daily Caller’s Greg Price lamented.

In addition to Biggs, several other Republican congressmen — including Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio), Mark Meadows (N.C.), and Dan Bishop (N.C.) — blasted the news online, recalling how Fauci’s leadership restricted the First Amendment, led to stringent lockdown mandates, and closed schools.

The book is set to be released in early November, according to Publishers Lunch.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

