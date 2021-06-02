https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/06/02/fauci-goes-to-hollywood-how-fauci-ensured-his-life-legacy-was-documented-while-you-lost-yours-n390259
About The Author
Related Posts
Portland Police Show They Are Well Rested and Ready for Antifa Black Bloc on Monday Night
April 13, 2021
With Crisis at the Border Did Biden Just Endorse the Trump Era Remain in Mexico Policy?
March 23, 2021
School District Hosts Segregated 'Support Circles' After Chauvin Verdict, Apologizes for the White Ones
May 6, 2021
Reporter: 'Biological Males' is a 'Serious Anti-Trans Slur'
March 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy