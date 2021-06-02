http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Sk1kmapVf-8/

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the supporters of former President Donald Trump “resent” him because they did not “understand” that comments and recommendations he made during the Trump administration have changed under the Biden administration because the data evolves with time.

Fauci said, “Yeah, I mean there is no doubt there are people out there, for one reason or another, resent me for what I did in the last administration, which was not anything that was anti-Trump at all. It was just trying to get the right information, to try and get the right data. What they didn’t seem to understand —I guess that it is understandable that they didn’t understand it— that science is a dynamic process.”

He continued, “So something that you know in January—you make a recommendation or a comment about it. But as you get more and more information, the information leads you to change. Because that is what science is, it is a self-correcting process. So when you hear someone say something at one point, then two or three months later, if you stick with what you said at the original time when you had one-fifth the amount of data that you have now, I think that would be inappropriate. It is appropriate, although sometimes it is difficult for people to understand, how as you learn more and more, you have to continue to evolve with the data. That is what I was trying to do, is always tell the truth on the basis of what the data is. It was never deliberately something against the president.”

Referencing the Freedom of Information Act release of thousands of pages of his emails, Fauci added, “In fact, you spoke about my emails, if you look at my emails, I never in the emails said anything derogatory about President Trump.”

