Keeping in mind that as late as January of this year, Anthony Fauci was telling Americans to wear TWO face masks to supposedly protect them from the virus it increasingly looks like he funded with taxpayer money, it’s a bit of a bombshell that he was instructing others — within the government’s medical apparatus — not to wear masks and that they were not effective in stopping viruses.

In one of the many emails obtained this week through FOIA requests, Anthony Fauci wrote Silvia Burwell on February 5, 2020, “I do not recommend that you wear a mask.”

#Fauci says masks aren’t needed unless you’re sick and notes the #SARS_CoV_2 is so small it passes easily between #mask fibers #Fauciemails pic.twitter.com/8mdPVPho2L — Philip Holloway 😊 (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 2, 2021

Fauci went on to confess that virus particles are much smaller than the gaps in masks, the types of masks we’ve been told by governments (mostly Democrat) and businesses we must wear to stop the virus . . . or something.

“The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keep out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you.”

Of course, this was early in the so-called pandemic when we were told: “15-days to slow the spread” and was consistent with Fauci’s early messaging to Americans in March of 2020 when he advised against face masks for healthy individuals.

So while Fauci has flip-flopped on mask-wearing several times over the past 15 months, a recent scientific study concluded that masks are a placebo at best:

Results Case growth was not significantly different between mandate and non-mandate states at low or high transmission rates, and surges were equivocal. Mask use predicted lower case growth at low, but not high transmission rates. Growth rates were comparable between states in the first and last mask use quintiles adjusted for normalized total cases early in the pandemic and unadjusted after peak Fall-Winter infections. Mask use did not predict Summer 2020 case growth for non-Northeast states or Fall-Winter 2020 growth for all continental states.

Conclusions Mask mandates and use are not associated with slower state-level COVID-19 spread during COVID-19 growth surges. Containment requires future research and implementation of existing efficacious strategies.

