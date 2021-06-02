https://www.dailywire.com/news/faucis-book-scrubbed-from-internet-publisher-claims-it-was-prematurely-posted-for-pre-sale

The listing for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s upcoming book was removed from both Amazon and Barnes & Noble on Wednesday. Fauci had taken heat for allegations that he was profiting from the pandemic.

The publisher National Geographic Books clarified in a statement to The Daily Mail, however, that Fauci — the nation’s highest paid federal employee — will not receive royalties from the book, which is titled “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward.”

“The book was prematurely posted for pre-sale, which is why it was taken down,” the publisher said. “The book was developed by National Geographic Books in connection with an upcoming National Geographic Documentary Film about Dr. Fauci. He will not earn any royalties from its publication.”

As Just The News reported:

“Before becoming the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and America’s most trusted doctor, Dr. Fauci had already devoted three decades to public service,” an overview of the book reads. “Those looking to live a more compassionate and purposeful life will find inspiration in his unique perspective on leadership, expecting the unexpected, and finding joy in difficult times.”

“The earnest reflections in these pages will offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles,” the overview added.

The publisher’s alleged mistake comes as Fauci faces criticism following the release of trove of emails obtained by The Washington Post and Buzzfeed via FOIA request. As The Daily Wire reported regarding some of the information:

Journalist-obtained emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci reveal that the bureaucrat said in February 2020 that surgical face masks are not effective for healthy people seeking to resist COVID-19 infection. Fauci has since repeatedly stated the apparent importance of masks in relation to the pandemic. Another email with the subject line “My take on masks” from fellow bureaucrat Andrea Lerner, dated April 2021, has been nearly completely redacted, sparking some speculation online.

In another email from mid-March 2020, a physicist told Fauci that China was lying about the number of COVID-19 deaths in China, writing that he had been “modeling this outbreak since January.” In response, Fauci forwarded the message to a member of the NIH, writing, “Too long for me to read.”

