We learned on Tuesday that even after America fully returns to normal, we will be left with yet another unpleasant side effect of the pandemic: more of Anthony Fauci’s face on our screens and pages, this time backed by the communist sympathizers at Disney.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, following in the footsteps of scandal-ridden New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is set to release a book in November, specifically focused on “truth, service, and the way forward,” according to the book’s subtitle. The book will reportedly be about the Wuhan virus pandemic and will also include interviews from throughout his tenure at the NIAID.

Disney-owned National Geographic is not only publishing his book, but also producing a documentary titled simply “Fauci,” starring him as its subject. You can get a taste of what’s sure to be fawning framing here:







Americans who have submitted to the CDC’s COVID orthodoxy have looked to Fauci as a benevolent god. Left-wing politicians enjoyed the power they accrued during the pandemic, thanks to Fauci-endorsed lockdowns, and regular citizens garnered social credit for masking and double masking and waving around their vaccine cards like Forrest Gump at Lt. Dan. So when Fauci calls the shots, they willingly follow.

The Fauci hero-worship mirrors the hagiography of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As with “Notorious RBG” enamel pins, Halloween costumes, and documentaries, the left has memorialized Fauci with various tchotchkes. They bought Fauci Christmas ornaments, Fauci prayer candles, and expletive-laden Fauci mugs. Gretchen Whitmer even strategically positions her Fauci throw pillow to score cool-aunt points during media appearances.

You Can’t Be Serious

It’s hard to take any of this seriously, especially the forthcoming book and documentary. The highest-paid federal employee who has become best known for flip-flopping on COVID messaging and fudging the numbers is now going to pontificate about truth and service in an autobiography where he gets to be the hero? What a joke.

“Before becoming the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and America’s most trusted doctor, Dr. Fauci had already devoted three decades to public service. Those looking to live a more compassionate and purposeful life will find inspiration in his unique perspective on leadership, expecting the unexpected, and finding joy in difficult times,” the Amazon book overview states.

“Most trusted doctor” is an interesting way to characterize a man for whom a bill was recently proposed in the House of Representatives called the Fauci Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal Act, calling for the health director to be, you guessed it, “FIRED.”

“Dr. Fauci represents everything that President Eisenhower warned us about in his farewell address: the scientific-technical elite steering the country toward their own ends,” said Rep. Warren Davidson, the Ohio Republican who introduced the legislation.

Fauci the Failure

You don’t have to be an elected representative to know what a cataclysmic failure Fauci has been. Average Americans and business owners know most acutely how this pro-lockdown scientific-technical elite steered the country at their expense. When the science said “reopen,” Fauci frightened businesses into staying closed.

He’s also repeatedly flip-flopped his messaging at best and outright lied at worst. Instead of telling people the truth about masks from the get-go, Fauci discouraged using them when he wanted to ration them for health care workers then encouraged a nationwide mask mandate when that seemed politically expedient. He flipped back and forth on in-person learning and ignored CDC data on low transmission in schools.

His department at the National Institutes of Health funded the Wuhan lab that was studying bat coronaviruses, but Fauci avoided answering questions about it and even adamantly denied funding gain-of-function research — before admitting last week that there’s “no way of guaranteeing” what exactly U.S. taxpayer dollars fund within the Wuhan lab. According to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News and the Washington Post through Freedom of Information Act requests and released on Tuesday, back in April 2020 at the start of the pandemic, Dr. Peter Daszak, one of the top World Health Organization investigators into the COVID-19 origin, emailed Fauci to thank him for dismissing the lab leak theory.

Peter Daszak, who was deeply involved both in Wuhan coronavirus research & in misleading the public about the likelihood of a lab leak, thanked Fauci for helping “dispel the myths” around COVID origins and blamed Fox News for targeting his grant. From the @JasonLeopold FOIA batch pic.twitter.com/LgloFVaFZX — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) June 1, 2021

After then-President Trump championed Operation Warp Speed, Fauci publicly doubted that a vaccine could be developed quickly, but then tried to take credit for it after it was rolled out.

He insisted that wearing a mask after he was vaccinated wasn’t political theater, then admitted it was. He urged Americans to get vaccinated, then scared them with meaningless figures to continue controlling their behavior — including telling them to keep wearing masks.

Although Fauci initially agreed with other health experts that the percentage of inoculated Americans required for herd immunity was between 60 and 70 percent, in TV appearances he soon began bumping the numbers up to 75 and then even 80 and 85 percent — not because the data changed, but because he figured lying to the American people was better than vaccine hesitancy.

“When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent,” Fauci admitted on the phone interview with The New York Times. “Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, ‘I can nudge this up a bit,’ so I went to 80, 85.”

The Amazon book overview continues: “The earnest reflections in these pages will offer a universal message on how to lead in times of crisis and find resilience in the face of disappointments and obstacles.”

Americans know disappointments and obstacles, and for more than a year, far too many of those hardships have been a result of Fauci’s abysmal direction. Fauci tells us to “expect the unexpected,” but a tone-deaf tome puffing up his commitment to truth and service while Americans reel from his irresponsible leadership is actually exactly what you’d expect.

