Dr. Anthony Fauci knows all about “gain-of-function” research. He has helped to fund it through his leadership in various healthcare organizations throughout his career. This is why it was peculiar when he flat-out lied to Senator Rand Paul and America during Senate testimony last month.

“Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan institute,” he said.

In case there was any doubt that he was not only fully aware of his direct involvement in gain-of-function research but was clear about the potential ties it had to the development of Covid-19, his recent email treasure trove revealed a smoking gun on the subject.

As Jack Posobiec from One America News discovered, Fauci was talking about gain-of-function research and his connections to China’s use of it in February, 2020.

Fauci sent an urgent email to Hugh Auchincloss, the NIAID Principal Deputy Director. It reads: “Hugh: It is essential that we speak this AM. Keep your cell phone on. I have a conference call at 7:45 AM with Azar. It likely will be over at 8:45 AM. Read this paper as well as the e-mail that I will forward to you now. You will have tasks today that must be done. Thanks, Tony”

The same day, he recieved a reply from Auchincloss. It reads: “The paper you sent me says the experiments were performed before the gain of function pause but have since been reviewed and approved by NIH. Not sure what that means since Emily is sure that no Coronavirus work has gone through the P3 framework. She will try to determine if we have any distant ties to this work abroad.”

Fauci replied, “OK. Stay tuned.”

This is the smoking gun that demonstrates at the very least Fauci was aware of the NIH and NIAID involvement with gain-of-function research in China and the potential that it was connected to Covid-19. At worst, this could indicate they’ve known all along the coronavirus was developed by the Chinese Communist Party and are busy trying to cover up their complicity in its creation and spread.

Senator Paul had a thought…

The more we learn about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the clearer it becomes that he was at least aware the CCP likely developed Covid-19 through his beloved gain-of-function research. At worst, he may have been directly involved in its creation.

