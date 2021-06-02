https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/556452-faucis-private-pandemic-emails-reveal-responses

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden’s chief medical adviser, responded to dozens of emails from fellow medical professionals who thought he was being censored under the Trump administration.

Buzzfeed News obtained Fauci’s emails from between January and June 2020 — when COVID-19 was in its early stages and proven to be deadly — and they showed that people in his inbox were wondering if he was “muzzled.”

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, Buzzfeed observed more than 3,200 pages of emails, one of which came from an unidentified woman dated on Feb. 28, 2020, who asked if then-Vice President Mike Pence “has ordered you to not inform the public about Coronavirus without approval. This is quite terrifying, especially since Trump has already shown his desire to spread false or incomplete information about this public health crisis.”

Fauci responded, “I actually have not been muzzled at all by the Vice President.” He also answered her question about flying commercial air flights, saying “And BTW, it is safe to fly domestically [REDACTED].”

Another email from Thomas Murray, who describes himself as a “nuclear/aerospace engineer who subsequently obtained an MPH [Master of Public Health degree] at the University of Washington,” echoed the sentiment.

“The news media is reporting that the White House has muzzled you. Is that true?” asked Murray, who further asked Fauci to “let me know if I should stay silent or become noisy.”

Fauci also received questions as early as April 16, 2020, from reputable persons regarding allegations that the virus was leaked from a Wuhan lab.

Director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) Francis Collins wrote to Fauci that the “conspiracy gains momentum” in the subject line with a link to a Fox News story Fauci’s response was redacted.

As Changing America previously reported, Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) clashed over the role of a virology lab in Wuhan, China, in the origins of COVID-19.

Paul accused the doctor of being linked with the Chinese government and supporting the laboratory that bioengineered the deadly virus, alleging a connection between the NIH and the Wuhan lab, an unproven narrative circulating among conservative media and politicians.

