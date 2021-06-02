https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/fbi-identifies-hackers-behind-ransomware-attack-worlds-largest-meat-supplier/

The FBI on Wednesday identified the hacker groups behind the ransomware attack on JBS, the world’s largest meat supplier.

Surprise, surprise, the FBI said Russian-linked “REvil and Sodinokibi” are behind the JBS hack:

As the lead federal investigative agency fighting cyber threats, combating cybercrime is one of the FBI’s highest priorities. We have attributed the JBS attack to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice. We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable. Our private sector partnerships are essential to responding quickly when a cyber intrusion occurs and providing support to victims affected by our cyber adversaries. A cyber attack on one is an attack on us all. We encourage any entity that is the victim of a cyber attack to immediately notify the FBI through one of our 56 field offices.

JBS, the world’s largest beef supplier was hit with a ransomware attack on Sunday, threatening US meat supply.

Sunday’s cyberattack on JBS comes just weeks after ransomware hackers shut down the Colonial Pipeline, creating gas lines and shortages.

One-fifth of US beef production was wiped out after JBS paused processing at five of its biggest beef plants which manage a total of 22,500 cattle per day.

Late Tuesday night JBS stated their systems were coming back online, however it is unclear if they have restarted their operations.

Joe Biden on Wednesday was asked if he will retaliate against Russia for this latest ransomware attack.

“We’re looking closely at that issue,” Biden said.

“Do you think Putin is testing you?” the reporter said in a follow up question.

“No” Biden said smirking.

Certainly Vladimir Putin is shaking in his boots.

VIDEO:

REPORTER: “Mr. President, will you retaliate against Russia for this latest ransomware attack?” POTUS: “We’re looking closely at that issue.” REPORTER: “Do you think Putin is testing you?” POTUS: “No.” pic.twitter.com/nH4JmwevQL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2021

