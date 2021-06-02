https://thepostmillennial.com/creepy-fbi-boss-sexually-harassed-subordinates-drank-while-on-duty

A recently-concluded DOJ investigation has resulted in an FBI supervisory assistant being charged with three counts of sexual harassment, as well as drinking on the job, which is illegal for FBI agents.

The documents produced by the DOJ were obtained under a Freedom of Information request.

According to the NY Post, “Details about when and where the conduct took place were redacted, but the records show the allegations were investigated by the New York Field Office and the probe was completed on Dec. 7 2020.”

As is standard in any case involving federal agents, the names of all involved have also been redacted, but the facts of the case have been released.

It appears that the supervisory agent in question sexually harassed three different female subordinates, both on the job and after work at get-togethers in places like bars.

According to the report, one of the victims received a text from a colleague who observed an incident where the victim was repeatedly groped in front of colleagues and other bar patrons. The text read:

“You okay? I know I asked already, but we put up with a lot for the sake of not rocking the boat, so I just want to make sure.”

“It was gross and creepy, he was touching the same parts of me repeatedly so not by accident. But like you said, we put up with a lot so as not to rock the boat,” the answer read.





