http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/TnpiwonCqWU/tehran-fire-reported-in-oil-refinery-669920
A huge fire broke out at an oil refinery in the southern part of the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported, saying there were so far no reports of casualties.
Iranian media said ambulances and firefighters had been dispatched to the area, while TV said thick plumes of black smoke over the refinery could be seen from different parts of Tehran. The fire at the refinery happened a few hours after Iran’s largest navy ship the Kharg caught fire and later sank in the Gulf of Oman.