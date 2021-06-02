https://beckernews.com/dr-faucis-reaction-to-fake-china-covid-data-tells-you-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-doctor-39457/

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fall from grace may seem precipitous, but it has been a long time coming. The media darling has been ubiquitous since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, despite his track record on HIV/AIDS being highly dubious to say the least. The anti-Trump media saw in the diminutive Fauci an ‘elder statesman’ who could prove a foil to President Trump, so they held aloft his every word as gospel. Even when he changed his tune, numerous times.

As head of the National Institutes of Health, Fauci’s flip-flopping edicts sowed great confusion in the public’s understanding of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when people counted on the highest-paid bureaucrat in the government most. This was especially true given the immense amount of disinformation about the outbreak in China being put out by the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization.

A newly obtained email from Dr. Fauci, procured via FOIA request, shows exactly how Fauci dodged setting the record straight on the Chinese government’s disinformation campaign. It is dated March 19, 2020.

The email from Erik Nilsen attempts to warn Dr. Fauci that the CCP was putting out fraudulent COVID data:

I’m confident that China stop counting dead COVID-19 infected bodies since —January 7 2020. They’ve been adding fabricated data daily to show (to save face) the world and their own people an impressive flattening of China outbreak curve. It’s easy to prove this via data analysis because, for example, improbable coincidences occurred in much of the data. My suspicions were eventually confirmed by at least two of my sources in China [REDACTED]. The data posted by China is not only garbage, it has misled the world into a false sense of security wrt death rate, age vs death, and other things; that is, if people analyzed the world’s data including China, the results are heavily biased towards nonsense, because China’s number of cases accounted for the majority of cases worldwide (until a day or so ago).

Erik Nilson also warned that the Communist Chinese were engaged in a massive cover-up of the country’s actual death counts:

The number of body bags my contacts told me about about, even after short 15-minutes walk to/from grocery stores in one city during CCP-authorized time slots, suggest the number of deaths is several orders of magnitude larger than what China’s posted data indicates. Also, everyone I know in China continues to be in lock down (-6+ weeks now), and several went “silent” since about a week ago. This greatly troubles me because those who went silent live in Wuhan. And, yesterday, the CCP revoked permits/license for several Foreign reporters who were trying to learn about about the situation in Wuhan and other parts of China. Several of my sources have told me, in coded language, that the situation in at least Wuhan is not under control at all.

The full email can be read textually at the National Pulse, but the most pertinent passages from the PhD. physicist can be read below. They show that Fauci was warned in no uncertain terms about the Chinese’s duplicity.

Dear Dr. Fauci,

You’re beyond busy but I hope you read this message.

[REDACTED] I’m only mentioning this so you don’t think I’m a paranoid freak. I’m convinced you already know the outbreak is way past the point of containment, and, unfortunately, herd immunity will soon ensue. Then, outbreak 2 will happen shortly after, and, hopefully, not ad infinitum.

I’m writing to make sure you already know or at least suspect everything I’m about to tell you. I need to clear my conscience because it’s possible (albeit unlikely) that some of what tell you is new and possibly useful in, at least, saving lives in the USA.

I’m a physicist and have been modeling this outbreak since January. My panic started minutes after I learned —5M people left Wuhan around January 22 a few days before the CCP starting locking the country down. The 5M people scattered to 13,000+ cities in China to visit family & friends for the Lunar Festival (Chinese New Year). I’ve been communicating with quite a few people around the world including an NYU epidemiologist [REDACTED]. We’ve both been warning our families, to mostly deaf ears at first, since January. It’s been frustrating and exhausting, but, finally, most are as prepared as possible for what’s about to happen.

Then the scientist expressed his personal opinion about China’s intentions:

I’m confident that China stop counting dead COVID-19 infected bodies since —January 7 2020. They’ve been adding fabricated data daily to show (to save face) the world and their own people an impressive flattening of China outbreak curve. It’s easy to prove this via data analysis because, for example, improbable coincidences occurred in much of the data. My suspicions were eventually confirmed by at least two of my sources in China [REDACTED]. The data posted by China is not only garbage, it has misled the world into a false sense of security wrt death rate, age vs death, and other things; that is, if people analyzed the world’s data including China, the results are heavily biased towards nonsense, because China’s number of cases accounted for the majority of cases worldwide (until a day or so ago).

I want to emphasize that I do not believe China intentionally did this to harm the world. I sincerely believe it was done for saving-face reasons. Saving face is possibly the most powerful motivating force in China. it is the key to understanding how most Chinese think and why they do what they do. China wanted the world to believe that their Herculean quarantining efforts contained the outbreak. However, I don’t think this is true, even after spraying —billions of gallon of “Clorox” all the country.

Dr. Fauci’s reaction, however, raises numerous questions, given the NIH’s indirect funding of “gain of function” research, a dangerous form of research that was shut down during the Obama administration. There is more coming out about that. And none of it looks good for Fauci.

NOW READ:



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

